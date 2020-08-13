UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hollande's Ex-Girlfriend Says Fired For No Reason From News Outlet After 30 Year Career

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:39 PM

Hollande's Ex-Girlfriend Says Fired for No Reason From News Outlet After 30 Year Career

French journalist Valerie Trierweiler, known to have been in a relationship with France's former president, Francois Hollande, said on Thursday that she had been unexpectedly dismissed from weekly magazine Paris Match, where she had worked for 30 years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) French journalist Valerie Trierweiler, known to have been in a relationship with France's former president, Francois Hollande, said on Thursday that she had been unexpectedly dismissed from weekly magazine Paris Match, where she had worked for 30 years.

Paris Match is a French media outlet covering both politics and celebrity lifestyle topics.

"I learned in the middle of the summer and during my holidays in an extremely brutal way that I was dismissed from Paris Match where I had worked for thirty years. This dismissal without any valid reason leaves me in a state of shock and astonishment," Trierweiler wrote on her Twitter page.

Trierweiler is known to have been in a relationship with Francois Hollande from 2007-2014. Although they were not officially married, she was often referred to as the First Lady. They broke up after a secret affair between Hollande and French actress Julie Gayet went public.

Related Topics

Twitter Holidays France Married Paris Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

11 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

14 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

26 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

42 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

56 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.