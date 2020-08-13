(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) French journalist Valerie Trierweiler, known to have been in a relationship with France's former president, Francois Hollande, said on Thursday that she had been unexpectedly dismissed from weekly magazine Paris Match, where she had worked for 30 years.

Paris Match is a French media outlet covering both politics and celebrity lifestyle topics.

"I learned in the middle of the summer and during my holidays in an extremely brutal way that I was dismissed from Paris Match where I had worked for thirty years. This dismissal without any valid reason leaves me in a state of shock and astonishment," Trierweiler wrote on her Twitter page.

Trierweiler is known to have been in a relationship with Francois Hollande from 2007-2014. Although they were not officially married, she was often referred to as the First Lady. They broke up after a secret affair between Hollande and French actress Julie Gayet went public.