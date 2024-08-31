Hollerbach strike sends Union Berlin past St Pauli

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A first-half goal from Benedict Hollerbach took hosts Union Berlin to a 1-0 win over St Pauli in the Bundesliga on Friday.

In the first top-flight meeting between the cult clubs from Germany's two largest cities, Hollerbach broke the deadlock after 34 minutes, blasting a low strike through a crowded box.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Pauli failed to create a clear-cut chance as Union -- who have never lost a Bundesliga match after leading at half-time -- held firm for their first league win of the season.

"It could be more dominant, it could be better, the coach wasn't completely satisfied -- if we conceded a goal it wouldn't be a good game -- but we chalked up three points, the best result," Hollerbach told DAZN.

"We know we can do better."

Union captain Rani Khedira said his team were "a little too passive, but we've got a lot of improvement in us".

St Pauli's Johannes Eggestein told DAZN "we were dominant for large parts of the match and built a huge amount of pressure in the second half... but at the end we didn't take a point, despite playing well."

The victory means Union finish the night atop the Bundesliga table, while St Pauli have lost two from two this campaign.

Pauli won the second division last season to return to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2010-11 under 31-year-old coach Fabian Huerzeler, who departed for Brighton in the summer.

The visitors dominated possession during the opening stages but the best chances fell to Union, with US striker Jordan scuffing the ball wide after four minutes.

Just hours before the match, Union received the news that Germany defender Robin Gosens -- who joined the club on a record deal from Inter Milan last summer -- was headed back to Serie A, with Florentina.

Khedira called the late transfer a "catastrophe", saying "we're not just footballers, but also people.

"The clever people need to spend some time thinking about how it affects us.

"At lunchtime it was clear Robin would stay with us, but then two hours later, you saw him come to us almost with tears in his eyes."

The home side took the lead after 34 minutes, Hollerbach slamming in a corner which took a deflection past visiting goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Union, who took on Real Madrid and Napoli in the Champions League last season but needed a last-day win over Freiburg to beat relegation, are now unbeaten in two games under new coach Bo Svensson.

On Saturday, defending champions Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich play Freiburg at home on Sunday.