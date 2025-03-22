Holloway Wins Third Successive World Indoor 60m Hurdles Gold
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Nanjing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) American Grant Holloway made history by storming to an unprecedented third consecutive world indoor 60m hurdles title in Nanjing on Saturday.
The 27-year-old, unbeaten indoors in 11 seasons, clocked 7.42 seconds for victory, with France's Wilhem Belocian taking silver in 7.54sec, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of China's Liu Junxi.
Holloway's victory saw him maintain a win streak that has seen him undefeated in indoor hurdles races since March 2014, when he was 16 years old, including all preliminaries and in combined events.
Including the 55m hurdles and 60m hurdles, he has now won 94 consecutive indoor races.
His victory was the first time a hurdler had won three successive title, American Allen Johnson having won three titles, but not in a row (1995, 2003, 2004).
