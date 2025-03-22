Open Menu

Holloway Wins Third Successive World Indoor 60m Hurdles Gold

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Holloway wins third successive world indoor 60m hurdles gold

Nanjing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) American Grant Holloway made history by storming to an unprecedented third consecutive world indoor 60m hurdles title in Nanjing on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, unbeaten indoors in 11 seasons, clocked 7.42 seconds for victory, with France's Wilhem Belocian taking silver in 7.54sec, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of China's Liu Junxi.

Holloway's victory saw him maintain a win streak that has seen him undefeated in indoor hurdles races since March 2014, when he was 16 years old, including all preliminaries and in combined events.

Including the 55m hurdles and 60m hurdles, he has now won 94 consecutive indoor races.

His victory was the first time a hurdler had won three successive title, American Allen Johnson having won three titles, but not in a row (1995, 2003, 2004).

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

35 minutes ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

1 hour ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

2 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

3 hours ago
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

3 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

3 hours ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

3 hours ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

3 hours ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World