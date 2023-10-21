Open Menu

Hollywood Actors Call For Middle East Ceasefire

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A-list Hollywood celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Ramy Youssef and Andrew Garfield penned a letter to US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to call for a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas.

Dozens of top-flight Names from the world of entertainment asked Biden to work to achieve an "immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay -- an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," said the letter, released by artists4ceasefire.

"Saving lives is a moral imperative."

In response to the Hamas attack, Israeli bombers have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon. The Hamas-run health ministry said more than 4,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the onslaught.

Friday's letter, which was also signed by Jon Stewart, singer Dua Lipa, Susan Sarandon and Channing Tatum, comes a week after hundreds of Hollywood figures signed an open letter condemning the "barbaric acts" committed by Hamas fighters.

