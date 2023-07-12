Open Menu

Hollywood Actors On Verge Of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Guild

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Unionized Hollywood actors are on the verge of organizing a historic strike despite agreeing to a last-minute request for mediation by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said in a statement

"The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP's last-minute request for Federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee's dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12," the statement said on Tuesday night.

The guild went on to add that they had little faith in the AMPTP willingness to bargain toward reaching a mutually-acceptable agreement within the allowed timeframe.

"We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement.

We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement," the statement said.

SAG-AFTRA has threatened to pull its 160,000 actors off of their radio and film sets and send them to picket lines as early as Thursday if talks fail, which would mark the first time since 1960 that actors join Hollywood writers in an ongoing strike.

In early May, members of the Writers Guild of America, which is made up of about 11,500 screenwriters, went on a strike against the AMPTP. Some of the key issues that are being negotiated are fair wages and the use of unregulated artificial intelligence in the industry.

More Stories From World