Open Menu

Hollywood Actors On Verge Of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Guild

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Guild

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Unionized Hollywood actors are on the verge of organizing a historic strike despite agreeing to a last-minute request for mediation by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said in a statement.

"The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP's last-minute request for Federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee's dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12," the statement said on Tuesday night.

The guild went on to add that they had little faith in the AMPTP willingness to bargain toward reaching a mutually-acceptable agreement within the allowed timeframe.

"We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement.

We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement," the statement said.

SAG-AFTRA has threatened to pull its 160,000 actors off of their radio and film sets and send them to picket lines as early as Thursday if talks fail, which would mark the first time since 1960 that actors join Hollywood writers in an ongoing strike.

In early May, members of the Writers Guild of America, which is made up of about 11,500 screenwriters, went on a strike against the AMPTP. Some of the key issues that are being negotiated are fair wages and the use of unregulated artificial intelligence in the industry.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Threatened Alliance May July TV From Agreement Industry P

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

26 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

16 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

16 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

26 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

26 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

26 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

33 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

32 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

32 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World