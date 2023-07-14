Hollywood Actors Union Says Unanimously Agreed to Start Strike Beginning at Midnight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), the union that represents American tv and film actors, has decided to join Hollywood screenwriters in striking against studios and streamers, representatives from the guild said on Thursday.

The move comes after the group's negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down on Wednesday.

"Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers," the union's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said at a press conference.

The strike is slated to begin at midnight tonight, and actors will join picket lines on Wednesday morning.