Open Menu

Hollywood Actors Union Says Unanimously Agreed To Start Strike Beginning At Midnight

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Hollywood Actors Union Says Unanimously Agreed to Start Strike Beginning at Midnight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), the union that represents American tv and film actors, has decided to join Hollywood screenwriters in striking against studios and streamers, representatives from the guild said on Thursday.

The move comes after the group's negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down on Wednesday.

"Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers," the union's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said at a press conference.

The strike is slated to begin at midnight tonight, and actors will join picket lines on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Alliance TV From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

41 minutes ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

60 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

1 hour ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

1 hour ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

1 hour ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

1 hour ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

1 hour ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

1 hour ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

1 hour ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World