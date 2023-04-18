UrduPoint.com

Hollywood Writers Approve Strike With 98% Vote, Portending Potential Shutdown - Report

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Writers' unions representing thousands of television and film writers said they had garnered enough support for a strike, which would allow for union leaders to call for a walkout when the contract with Hollywood studios expires on May 1, The New York Times reported.

The unions, comprised of the East and West Coast branches of the Writers Guild of America, have said that compensation for writers has stayed the same over the last decade despite the rising popularity of streaming and demand for television series, the report said on Monday.

"WGA members have authorized a strike by 97.85%. Writers are ready for a deal from the studios that allows writers to share in the success of the content they create and build a stable life," Writers Guild of America tweeted.

Talks between writers and studios have made little progress, even with the current contract set to expire in less than two weeks, and in an email sent by negotiators to the writers, the negotiating committee said that the studios have not offered adequate responses to the economic issues raised by writers, said the report.

Recently, Hollywood bigwigs have been readying to produce some reality television, which does not require script writers - indicating that the executives are expecting a strike and preparing themselves, the report said. Though, a strike authorization is no guarantee that a walkout is imminent.

However, if a strike does happen, talk shows hosted by the likes of Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, and Meyers will go off-air immediately, it would be a while before viewers at home started to notice the impacts, the report added.

The last time Hollywood writers held a strike was in 2007, which lasted for 100 days and cost an estimated $2.1 billion in lost revenue, said the report.

