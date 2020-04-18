Holy Fire Arrives in Moscow to Mark Orthodox Easter - Sources

The Holy Fire has arrived in Moscow from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem to mark Orthodox Easter in the country, a source from Christian Foundation of Andrew the First-Called told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Holy Fire has arrived in Moscow from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem to mark Orthodox Easter in the country, a source from Christian Foundation of Andrew the First-Called told Sputnik.

It will be delivered to Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral where a subdued service will be held, the source said.

Churches in Russia and around the Orthodox world will refrain from holding gatherings in churches and cathedrals amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The descendants of the Holy Fire earlier in the day was also held in a reduced ceremony, where it usually is a crowded affair that draws the faithful from around the world

The Holy Fire was also flown by diplomatic and clergy missions to their destinations virtually empty planes.

According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb.