Holy Fire Arrives in Ukraine From Israel Ahead of Orthodox Easter - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Holy Fire from arrived in Ukraine's Zhuliany airport in Kiev from Israel, Strana.ua news portal reported on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Holy Fire from arrived in Ukraine's Zhuliany airport in Kiev from Israel, Strana.ua news portal reported on Saturday.

The fire was delivered by a delegation of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

According to the news portal, upon arrival in Kiev, the Holy Fire will be handed over by representatives of the UOC dioceses across Ukraine.

The Holy Fire made its annual descent at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem earlier on Saturday, a day before Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter. It was sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches, including Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Cyprus.