Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Holy Fire made its annual descent at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday, a day before Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter.

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem lit candles from the Holy Fire and handed them out to Greek Orthodox priests and clergy from other confessions, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches, including Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Cyprus.