Holy Fire Descends At Church Of Holy Sepulcher In Jerusalem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:12 PM
JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Holy Fire made its annual descent at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday, a day before Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter.
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem lit candles from the Holy Fire and handed them out to Greek Orthodox priests and clergy from other confessions, a Sputnik correspondent said.
The fire, which Orthodox Christians consider a miracle, will be sent by plane to countries with major Orthodox churches, including Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Cyprus.