The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III bestowed it to the priests of the Greek Church and representatives of other faiths who also own the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III bestowed it to the priests of the Greek Church and representatives of other faiths who also own the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

This year the ceremony is small due to the coronavirus pandemic and only includes few representatives of the Church of the Sepulchre, Orthodox churches, the Armenian Church, the Copts, and the Syrian Orthodox Church.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre has been quarantined together with other churches in the Holy Land.

After the ceremony, the Holy Fire will be delivered by representatives of the Greek Orthodox Church to the Jaffa Gate of the old city of Jerusalem, where it will be handed over to diplomatic delegations, including one from Russia.

According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb.