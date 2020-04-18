UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Holy Fire Descends In Jerusalem's Church Of Holy Sepulcher

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Holy Fire Descends in Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulcher

The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III bestowed it to the priests of the Greek Church and representatives of other faiths who also own the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III bestowed it to the priests of the Greek Church and representatives of other faiths who also own the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

This year the ceremony is small due to the coronavirus pandemic and only includes few representatives of the Church of the Sepulchre, Orthodox churches, the Armenian Church, the Copts, and the Syrian Orthodox Church.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre has been quarantined together with other churches in the Holy Land.

After the ceremony, the Holy Fire will be delivered by representatives of the Greek Orthodox Church to the Jaffa Gate of the old city of Jerusalem, where it will be handed over to diplomatic delegations, including one from Russia.

According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Jerusalem Church Christian From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TikTok introduces Family Pairing

55 seconds ago

Care home charity warns UK deaths could be over 7, ..

4 minutes ago

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

4 minutes ago

Putin to Mark Easter in Chapel at Official Residen ..

2 minutes ago

DC handed over PPEs to DHO for doctors, paramedics ..

2 minutes ago

Iran virus deaths top 5,000: ministry

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.