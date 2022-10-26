Holy See Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - Vatican Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Holy See is ready to do everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, an informed source in the Vatican told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"The Holy See is ready to do everything possible to achieve peace. If both sides asked for mediation, the Holy See, of course, would not back down," the source said, answering about the Vatican's reaction to the latest proposals of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, French magazine Le Point reported that on Monday, during a visit to the Vatican, Macron had asked Pope Francis to call Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Macron also spoke of the need for the United States to sit down at the negotiating table to advance the settlement process.

In this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "Russia is open to all contacts, but we must proceed from the fact that Ukraine has codified the non-continuation of negotiations."

"Peskov announced Moscow's readiness to conduct a dialogue with the Pope, and this is good. As for Kiev's position, as you know, the rule in politics is 'never say never,'" the source noted.

He also noted the importance of what will be a reaction to these proposals from Washington and London.

The source recalled that Pope Francis had repeatedly confirmed his readiness to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and gave appropriate instructions to the Vatican's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.