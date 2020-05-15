UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Home Appliance Makers Vying For Water Dispenser-embedded Fridge Market

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:11 PM

Home appliance makers vying for water dispenser-embedded fridge market

South Korea's home appliance makers are entering a heated battle over refrigerators with water dispensers after they recently released products highlighting advanced sterilization systems and smart control solutions

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):South Korea's home appliance makers are entering a heated battle over refrigerators with water dispensers after they recently released products highlighting advanced sterilization systems and smart control solutions.

LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Winia Dimchae Co. are all vying for the top position in the segment.

LG Electronics on Thursday introduced its new ice water purifying refrigerator with voice control.

Consumers can open the doors of the fridge with and can control settings of the water dispenser through voice commands, according to LG.

The company also emphasized that the water purifier in the fridge will come with a three-tier filtration system that can remove chemicals and germs. LG added that its water purifier faucet can be regularly sterilized through an ultraviolet (UV) LED.

The 824-liter size refrigerator will cost 5.4 million won (US$4,400) in South Korea, according to LG.

With the latest product, LG said it plans to release 30 new refrigerator models in the first half of the year to improve sales in the domestic market amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung Electronics launched its refrigerator with a water dispenser last month in South Korea.

Although refrigerators equipped with water dispensers have been popular in markets like the United States, Samsung has not released such products in South Korea since 2013.

But the tech giant said it decided to reenter the market following local consumers' growing interest in the product.

"Our double-door water purifying refrigerator is developed for consumers who felt inconvenience when replacing filters and wanted to use a water purifier in small kitchen spaces," the company said.

Samsung said its water purifier in the refrigerators will have three filters and will have a four-tier filtration system.

Samsung emphasized that its water filters received certification from the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International, a nonprofit organization designated by the World Health Organization for testing drinking water quality.

The company said its water purifier in the fridge can also purify up to 2,300 liters, meaning consumers need to replace water filters only once a year.

Samsung said the 805-liter refrigerator will be sold for 2.59 million won here, and it plans to release premium four-door refrigerators with water dispensers in the future.

Going up against the two major electronics firms, Winia Dimchae also launched a refrigerator equipped with a water dispenser Thursday, highlighting a European style design.

The company said it will offer three-year warranty and consumers can replace water filters twice a year for free during that period. Its French-door refrigerator will be sold for around 3 million won.

Related Topics

World Water Company South Korea United States Samsung Market All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul to hold world's 1st hydrogen mobility show i ..

2 minutes ago

Vijender Singh ready to fight Amir Khan after lock ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Rosneft Closed in April Deal on Selling Venezuela ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.