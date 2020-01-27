UrduPoint.com
Home-Made Bomb Explodes At Hong Kong Hospital Leaving No Injuries - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Home-Made Bomb Explodes at Hong Kong Hospital Leaving No Injuries - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A home-made bomb has exploded at a hospital in Hong Kong, leaving no injuries, and the police are searching for people behind the incident, media reported on Monday.

The explosion hit Hong Kong's Caritas Medical Centre at around 2.30 a.m. local time on Monday (18:30 on Sunday GMT), according to the South China Morning Post. Around 20 patients were evacuated.

"Staff at the accident and emergency department heard loud bangs in a public toilet, and found that there was an explosion in one of the compartments," a spokesman for the hospital said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The hospital promptly informed the police, declaring its readiness to assist the investigation, he added.

"We condemn the deliberate act which caused damage at the centre, and threatened patients' safety," the spokesman went on to say.

Experts, who arrived in the hospital, said this was a home-made bomb explosion, since a broken glass bottle with batteries and electric circuits inside it was found at the site.

The bomb was not very powerful, a representative of the district police department added.

The hospital is currently operating normally.

