Home-made Humanoid Robots Make Debut At World Games Host City In SW China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A group of seven humanoid robots made an official debut in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, on Friday, which are said to be in service for the World Games 2025 hosted by the southwestern metropolis.
The robots, unveiled at a press conference to showcase Sichuan's innovation achievements in the robot industry, will work in various scenarios, such as torch relay, sports exhibitions, reception, and retail services, according to Liu Sha, an official with the Chengdu municipal bureau of economy and information technology.
"The debut of these humanoid robots marks a significant breakthrough in Chengdu's development in this cutting-edge field," Liu told Xinhua.
The robots, all developed by the Chengdu Humanoid Robot Innovation Center Co., Ltd. (CHRIC), include six prototype robots and one still in the conceptual stage.
Among them, the "Honghu," a bipedal humanoid robot, is the first fully self-developed humanoid robot made in Chengdu, featuring a "powerful brain" that enables the robot to truly understand, reason, and execute tasks, the CHRIC President Zhang Ruirui told Xinhua.
"Honghu" is equipped with China's first humanoid robot high-speed inference model based on a diffusion architecture and a robot multimodal model. So, it is able to perceive external information from multiple dimensions, accurately interpret abstract semantics, and swiftly plan task pathways, said Zhang.
"We aim to provide innovative intelligent solutions across various applications, including industrial production and home life through robots like 'Honghu,'" he said.
The World Games is the highest-level international comprehensive sports event for non-Olympic sports. The Chengdu World Games will be held on August 7 to 17, 2025.
