Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

Home Office Minister Says UK to Deport EU Nationals Who Failed to Register Status by 2021

UK Minister of State for the Home Office Brandon Lewis said that any EU nationals who failed to apply with the office for settled status after Brexit by the end of 2020 would face deportation from the United Kingdom, media reported on Thursday

According to a report released by the UK Home Office on Wednesday, it had received roughly two million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme which grants EU citizens the right to stay in the country after Brexit happens in October, since the program started in March. This means that up to another million of UK's residents from the European Union have yet to apply for the program.

"If EU citizens do not register until this deadline without any relevant reason, they will face existing immigration rules," Lewis said in an interview with the German Die Welt news outlet.

The EU Settlement Scheme program has been criticized by various advocacy groups who say that it goes against the UK's initial promise to grant EU nationals living in the UK automatic residency following its exit from the EU.

The3million advocacy group, in particular, claims that no application scheme has ever managed to reach 100 percent of its target audience, which means EU nationals residing in the UK, who for whatever reason failed to apply to remain, will face forced deportation.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest one set for October 31.

