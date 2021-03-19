UrduPoint.com
Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas, US Senators To Visit Border On Children Crisis - Release

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas, US Senators to Visit Border on Children Crisis - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will visit El Paso, Texas, with a delegation of senators to receive a briefing on the problem of thousands of unaccompanied children crossing into the United States from Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, March 19, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to El Paso, Texas with a bipartisan delegation of Senators to view operations and receive a briefing on the processing, shelter and transfer of unaccompanied children arriving at our border," the DHS said.

The trip will be closed to press due to privacy and COVID-19 precautions, according to the release.

On Thursday, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the authorities currently have an unprecedented 13,000 migrant children in custody and the influx shows no sign of stopping.

Some 100,000 potential illegal immigrants tried to cross the border into the United States from Mexico in February compared with only 36,000 in the same month last year, US Congressman Michael Guest said earlier this week.

