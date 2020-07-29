Homeland Security Chief Says Federal Agents Not Withdrawing From Portland - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Federal agents will remain in the city of Portland, Oregon until protesters stop attacking government properties, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday after the state's governor announced that the officers would begin leaving this week.

"As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends," Wolf said via Twitter. "We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack."

Earlier in the day, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the Trump administration had agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal agents from Portland starting on Thursday.