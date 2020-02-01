UrduPoint.com
Homeland Security Dept. Says Incoming Flights From China To Be Limited To 7 US Airports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:00 AM

Homeland Security Dept. Says Incoming Flights From China to Be Limited to 7 US Airports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Incoming flights from China to the United States will be limited to seven US airports over the novel coronavirus outbreak, acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told reporters on Friday.

"Starting 5:00 o'clock on Sunday Eastern Time, incoming flights from China will be funneled through seven airports," Cuccinelli said. "These airports are JFK [New York City], Chicago's O'Hare, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Honolulu and LAX [Los Angeles]."

