Homeland Security Secretary Urges Cubans, Haitians Not To Attempt To Travel To US

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Homeland Security Secretary Urges Cubans, Haitians Not to Attempt to Travel to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday Cubans and Haitians against attempting to flee to the United States amid unrest in their home countries as the entry will be denied even if they survive the perilous sea voyage.

"Do not risk your life attempting to enter the United States illegally. You will not come to the United States," Mayorkas said during a press conference.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security does not see a surge in attempts to sail to the US from both Caribbean island nations but is well-positioned to address any increase.

"Individuals who take to the seas will actually not enter the United States, they are interdicted at sea, and they are repatriated to their countries of origin," Mayorkas said. The US denies entry even to those who face risks of persecution in their home states and sends them to third countries, he added.

Mayorkas told reporters that amid unrest in Haiti and Cuba the US Coast Guard deployed additional air assets to monitor the situation with greater visibility.

