Homeland Security Warns Of Violence Ahead Of 'Justice For J6' Rally At US Capital - Memo

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Homeland Security Warns of Violence Ahead of 'Justice for J6' Rally at US Capital - Memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security's intelligence office issued a memorandum warning interagency partners about online chatter encouraging violence in the US capital a day before the Justice for J6 rally, CNN reported on Thursday citing an unclassified intelligence briefing.

"We are aware of a small number of recent online threats of violence referencing the planned rally, including online discussions encouraging violence the day before the rally," the memorandum said as quoted by CNN.

There have been discussions on social media about storming the US Capitol building on Friday night, a day before Saturday's rally, and attacking Jewish institutions, US elected officials and so-called liberal churches, the report said.

US officials are concerned it will be challenging to monitor activity if protesters use encrypted communication platforms to coordinate acts of violence, the report said.

Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security is especially concerned about the risk of further violence erupting if demonstrators at a counter-rally on Saturday at Freedom Plaza in Washington clash with the Justice for J6 protesters.

The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol. The rally is expected to gather about 500 people.

