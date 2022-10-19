Homelessness in Spain Grows Almost 25% Since 2012 - Statistics Agency

The number of homeless people in Spain has grown by almost 25% over the past ten years, the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The number of homeless people in Spain has grown by almost 25% over the past ten years, the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 28,552 homeless persons are cared for in accommodation and catering facilities in 2022, 24.

5% more than in 2012," the statement said.

According to the statement, 28.8% of those became homeless "due to the need to start from scratch" after arriving from other countries, while 26.8% lost their jobs.

Out of the total number of homeless people, 6,652 are women, an increase of 4% compared to 2012, when the share of homeless women was 19%.