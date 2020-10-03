UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Homemade Bomb Found In Commuter Train In German City Of Cologne - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Homemade Bomb Found in Commuter Train in German City of Cologne - Reports

A homemade bomb was discovered in a commuter train in the northwestern German city of Cologne on Saturday, according to the country's Bild newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) A homemade bomb was discovered in a commuter train in the northwestern German city of Cologne on Saturday, according to the country's Bild newspaper.

The bomb was first found by cleaners who were working on the train, the newspaper said. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and the bomb was subsequently defused.

The newspaper cited law enforcement officials who said that the improvised device was unusual and contained a wick, firecracker, nails, and screws. If detonated, the device would have caused serious injuries to passengers, the police said, as cited by the newspaper.

Checks were conducted on all 27 trains that were based in the depot where the bomb was discovered and no other explosive devices were found, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Police German Cologne Wick All

Recent Stories

UK, EU leaders agree to keep talking in bid for Br ..

2 minutes ago

CDA invites consultancy proposals for flyover at r ..

2 minutes ago

Lampard won't rule out Hudson-Odoi Bayern move

2 minutes ago

4 students of KMC tested corona positive, girl hot ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah; ..

23 minutes ago

Ganna pink with delight after taking first Giro d' ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.