Homeowners and housebuilders pin hopes on ECB rates cut

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In the west Frankfurt suburbs on a plot wedged between a motorway and a wooded park, excavators are preparing the ground for 400 new apartments.

The busy work at the site in Germany is a rare sign of activity in an industry holding out for a fall in interest rates to get back on its feet.

Frankfurt's municipal housing group ABG Holding and its financial partner LBBW Immobilien signed off on the project before things turned bad for the construction sector.

The coronavirus pandemic followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent the costs of materials spiralling upwards and the subsequent surge in inflation forced the European Central Bank to start hiking fast.

But a glimmer of hope may be in sight as the ECB is poised to start lowering rates when its governors meet on Thursday.