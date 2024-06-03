Open Menu

Homeowners And Housebuilders Pin Hopes On ECB Rates Cut

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Homeowners and housebuilders pin hopes on ECB rates cut

In the west Frankfurt suburbs on a plot wedged between a motorway and a wooded park, excavators are preparing the ground for 400 new apartments

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In the west Frankfurt suburbs on a plot wedged between a motorway and a wooded park, excavators are preparing the ground for 400 new apartments.

The busy work at the site in Germany is a rare sign of activity in an industry holding out for a fall in interest rates to get back on its feet.

Frankfurt's municipal housing group ABG Holding and its financial partner LBBW Immobilien signed off on the project before things turned bad for the construction sector.

The coronavirus pandemic followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent the costs of materials spiralling upwards and the subsequent surge in inflation forced the European Central Bank to start hiking fast.

But a glimmer of hope may be in sight as the ECB is poised to start lowering rates when its governors meet on Thursday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Motorway Bank Germany Frankfurt SITE May National University Industry Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking ..

AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media

13 minutes ago
 Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar ..

Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; g ..

Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gate ..

Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting ..

40 seconds ago
Arms supplier, buyer arrested by CTD

Arms supplier, buyer arrested by CTD

42 seconds ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

3 hours ago
 Turkish inflation exceeds 75% but peak in sight

Turkish inflation exceeds 75% but peak in sight

43 seconds ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

4 hours ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

46 seconds ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World