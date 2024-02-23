SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Authorities confirmed on Friday that property losses were reported in the Australian state of Victoria, as extreme heat and blustery conditions fanned up bushfires, especially in the state's west.

"Now we are sadly hearing reports of property loss that are starting to come through given the active nature of the fire and the difficult terrain in the area," Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan said at the State Control Center.

Thursday saw an out-of-control bushfire at Bayindeen Rocky Road sprawling to nearby communities.

As of Friday morning, the fire has burnt over 11,000 hectares in size, while two emergency warnings related to the blaze are currently in place, urging residents to leave immediately before conditions become too dangerous.

According to Allan, one relief center was established overnight at Princess Park in Maryborough, with two others set up earlier in Wendouree and Ararat, respectively. The relief center at Wendouree had around 200 people register to get access to support.