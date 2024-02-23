Homes Lost To Bushfires As Australia's Victoria Lashed By Extreme Heat, Winds
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Authorities confirmed on Friday that property losses were reported in the Australian state of Victoria, as extreme heat and blustery conditions fanned up bushfires, especially in the state's west.
"Now we are sadly hearing reports of property loss that are starting to come through given the active nature of the fire and the difficult terrain in the area," Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan said at the State Control Center.
Thursday saw an out-of-control bushfire at Bayindeen Rocky Road sprawling to nearby communities.
As of Friday morning, the fire has burnt over 11,000 hectares in size, while two emergency warnings related to the blaze are currently in place, urging residents to leave immediately before conditions become too dangerous.
According to Allan, one relief center was established overnight at Princess Park in Maryborough, with two others set up earlier in Wendouree and Ararat, respectively. The relief center at Wendouree had around 200 people register to get access to support.
Recent Stories
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam's exports of fruit, vegetable to hit 6.5 bln USD in 20246 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 19 missing as fire guts Spanish apartment block6 minutes ago
-
FIFA Women's World Cup an economic boon for Australia: report6 minutes ago
-
German companies embrace Chinese market amid EU protectionism concerns6 minutes ago
-
China's home prices continue to cool in January, declines narrowing6 minutes ago
-
Feature: China-Laos Railway fuels tourism boom in Laos16 minutes ago
-
Panasonic starts expansion of SMT machine factory in east China16 minutes ago
-
Outage on AT&T wireless service hits thousands in US for hours56 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results1 hour ago
-
US to sanction over 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'1 hour ago
-
For some Republican women in South Carolina, Nikki is the one1 hour ago
-
Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger1 hour ago