UrduPoint.com

Homicide Count In US Capital Reaches 200 For First Time Since 2004 - Reports

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:03 PM

Homicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004 - Reports

The number of homicides in Washington, DC this year reached 200, a high mark that was last recorded in 2004, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The number of homicides in Washington, DC this year reached 200, a high mark that was last recorded in 2004, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The 200th murder in the US capital occurred on Monday night when a man was fatally shot in southeast part of the city, the report said.

Last year, the authorities reported 198 homicides in Washington, DC. Yearly data shows the number of homicides in the US capital has steadily increased in the past four years.

The city authorities have reported less than 100 killings annually only once this century - in 2012, when 82 residents were killed. The authorities reported the highest number of homicides in 2002, when 262 residents were killed.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPDC) has reported an increase in crime "in almost all directions" this year. The number of sex-related crimes increased by 7 percent, and the number of vehicle theft and property crimes rose by 2 and 6 percent, according to MPDC data.

Related Topics

Murder Century Police Washington Vehicle Man Post All

Recent Stories

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Frien ..

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint coop ..

6 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winne ..

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition

21 minutes ago
 Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 ..

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

13 minutes ago
 KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist ..

KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist Khurram Pervez

13 minutes ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

13 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes commit ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes committees to implement legislation ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.