Homicide Investigation Launched in US City of Portland as One Shot Dead - Local Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) One person was killed as a result of shooting on Saturday evening in the US city of Portland currently engulfed in anti-racism protest, which turned into violent riots, as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting, Portland police said in a press release, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.

On Saturday, the police said 19 people were detained in Portland after protesters set fire to the Police Association building and attacked law enforcement officers. The police union building, which is located in a residential neighborhood, has been the site of many protests against racial injustice and police brutality over the past few months.

"A Homicide Investigation is underway in downtown Portland after a shooting Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 8:46p.

m. [03:46 GMT on Sunday], Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased," the press release said.

The police did not specify whether the incident was connected with the ongoing riots in the city.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest has escalated following last weekend's non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin.