Homicides In US Capital Up 28% Since Last Year, Robberies Up 60% - Police

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Crime in US capital has risen compared to last year, with homicides and robberies particularly on the rise, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said on Tuesday

Homicides are up by 28% year-to-date, from 126 in 2022 to 161 in 2023, according to statistics released by the department. Robberies rose by 60%, from 1,296 to 2,077, MPD said.

Moreover, cases of sexual abuse have risen by 19% and assaults with a dangerous weapon by 4%, MPD said.

Overall, violent crime in Washington has risen by 37% year-to-date, from 2,350 cases in 2022 to 3,216 so far this year, MPD said.

Property crimes in the nation's capital have also risen by 29% since this time last year, from 13,443 cases to 17,331, MPD said.

Cases of motor vehicle theft have more than doubled and arson is up by 300%, from two incidents to eight, MPD also said.

Combined crime in Washington is up 30%, from 15,793 cases to 20,547, MPD added.

The statistics are based on Washington's Code Offense definitions and are considered preliminary in nature, according to the MPD.

