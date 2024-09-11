Honda And Alpine Commit Breaches Of Formula One Cost Cap
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) All 10 Formula One teams respected the cost cap on their chassis-manufacturing in 2023, although engine manufacturers Alpine and Honda breached procedural regulations, the sport's governing body, the FIA, announced on Wednesday.
"The review of the reporting documentation was a thorough and intensive process spanning five months with all F1 teams and all PU (power unit) manufacturers giving their full support in providing the required information," FIA said.
The body's Cost Cap Administration (CCA) noted "all F1 teams and all PU manufacturers acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process".
While all 10 F1 teams were found in compliance for 2023, there were unspecified breaches for two of the four engine manufacturers: Alpine and Honda, who supplied AlphaTauri and world champions Red Bull.
The CCA said "Although Alpine Racing SAS and HRC (Honda) have both been found to be in procedural breach, neither have exceeded the cost cap level".
"Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have acted at all times in good faith and are currently cooperating with the CCA to finalise the matter."
The cost cap came into effect after the 2021 season and was set at $140.4 million for 2023.
It is intended to limit spending to make the sport viable and also to close the competitive gap between big and small teams.
"The violation in question is an administrative issue and is in no way linked to excessive spending," Alpine told AFP in a statement.
"We recognise and accept the conclusions of the report and we maintain regular dialogue with the FIA to ensure compliance in the future."
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From World
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months35 minutes ago
-
Mexico president says judicial reforms 'example to world'45 minutes ago
-
79th UN General Assembly opens with call for addressing escalating international conflicts45 minutes ago
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months: statement55 minutes ago
-
Iran president says 14 agreements signed with Iraq to expand ties2 hours ago
-
US lawmakers stare down government shutdown as funding deal unravels2 hours ago
-
Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as SE Asia typhoon toll nears 2003 hours ago
-
The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles the Kuwaiti Amir on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-H ..4 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince condoles the Kuwaiti Amir on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber ..4 hours ago
-
Kenya airport strike disrupts flights4 hours ago
-
Malawi welcomes first fuel train in 42 years after railway rehabilitation4 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan4 hours ago