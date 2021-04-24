UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honda Announces Plans To Sell Only Electric Vehicles In North America By 2040

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Honda Announces Plans to Sell Only Electric Vehicles in North America by 2040

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe announced that the Japanese automaker aims to bring the company's electric vehicle (EV) sales in North America to 100% by 2040.

"Honda today announced key targets for sales of electrified vehicles in North America, with a plan to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles to represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040," a press release, issued by the company on Friday, reads.

According to Honda, the company is aiming to bring the total number of their electric vehicle sales in North America to 40% by 2030, to 80% by 2035 and then to 100% by 2040.

The decision came in an announcement by Mibe outlining all of the company's new global and regional targets as part of its renewed commitment to advances in safety and environmental technology.

"In making the announcement, Mibe said that Honda sees the reduction of the company's environmental impact and realization of safety advances to protect human lives as the two major challenges facing the company," the press release said.

In addition, the automaker is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all manufactured products and corporate activities by 2050 and zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicles globally by 2050.

Moreover, from the second half of the 2020s, the company will launch a series of new EV models based on a new e:Arcitecture, a completely new electric battery platform led by Honda. These models will be first introduced in North America and then globally.

"Due to regional differences such as the level of customer acceptance, readiness of infrastructure and availability of renewable energy, it is difficult to adopt a singular approach to the popularization of electrified vehicles globally," the company said.

Honda has the lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker in the United States and the highest fleet average economy and will become the first Japanese automaker to stop selling petrol-only vehicles as an attempt to contribute to the global fight in combatting climate change.

Related Topics

Technology Company Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Honda United States All From

Recent Stories

IGP directs police to respond complainants politel ..

3 minutes ago

Tree plantation promotes societal and environmenta ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 157 more lives in Pakistan during ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

11 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.