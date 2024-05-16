Open Menu

Honda Doubling Investment In EVs To $65 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Honda doubling investment in EVs to $65 bn

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Honda announced plans Thursday to double investment in electric vehicles to $65 billion by 2030 as the Japanese auto giant seeks to go fully electric.

The company is aggressively pursuing a target set three years ago of achieving 100 percent EV sales by 2040.

In April, it announced the largest auto investment in Canada's history with a new US$11 billion EV battery and vehicle assembly plant.

The company also has a partnership in EVs with Sony, and is exploring collaboration with rival Nissan as they face a "once-in-a-century" upheaval in the car industry.

Analysts have said the move is aimed at catching up with Chinese EV competitors as Beijing-backed automakers such as BYD speed ahead of global rivals.

"Honda is planning to invest approximately 10 trillion Yen in resources... through 2030, when the period of full-fledged popularisation of EVs is expected to start," a statement said.

The automaker had previously allocated five trillion yen to EV tech in the medium-term.

Honda wants to "establish a competitive business structure with an aim to reduce overall production cost by approximately 35 percent", it said Thursday.

And "as of 2030, Honda will reduce the cost of the battery to be procured in North America by more than 20 percent compared to the cost of current batteries".

By 2030 the company is aiming for electric vehicles and fuel-cell EVs to account for 40 percent of global sales.

The world's auto giants are increasingly prioritising electric and hybrid vehicles, with demand growing for less polluting models as concern about climate change grows.

At the same time, however, there has been a slowdown in the EV market on the back of consumer concern about high prices, reliability, range and a lack of charging points.

China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter in 2023, helped by its dominance in electric cars.

When Honda released its earnings last week, it said it expected overall vehicle sales in the United States and Japan to grow this financial year, but predicted sales in the rest of Asia would ease.

Honda plans to produce around two million EVs per year by 2030.

Its bigger rival Toyota aims to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.

Toyota is also hoping to mass-produce solid-state batteries, a potentially hugely important technological breakthrough that could mean faster charging times and greater range.

Related Topics

Assembly World Business China Canada Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Honda Same Japan United States April Market Industry Nissan Toyota Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

56 minutes ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

13 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

13 hours ago
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

13 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

13 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

13 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

13 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

14 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World