Honda Halts Production At 4 Plants In India To Redirect Oxygen For Medical Use - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Honda Halts Production at 4 Plants in India to Redirect Oxygen for Medical Use - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Japan's car manufacturer Honda Motor Co. will suspend motorbike production at its four plants in India to free up oxygen needed for medical use amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country, media reported on Friday.

According to Japanese Kyodo news agency, the plants in Haryana and Rajastan will suspend operations from May 1 to 15. The company has decided to divert oxygen used in the car manufacturing process to Indian hospitals facing shortages of medical oxygen over growing number of coronavirus patients.

On Thursday, another Japanese car manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Co. decided to halt three plants in India.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently nearly 400,000 new ones per day. The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 18,762,976. More than 208,000 people have already died of the disease in the country.

More Stories From World

