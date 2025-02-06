Open Menu

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks 'basically Over': Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Nissan's board is in the process of abandoning merger talks with Honda and could be open to other partners, a source close to the matter told AFP on Thursday and local media reported.

The discussions unravelled after Honda proposed to make its struggling rival a subsidiary instead of the plan announced in December to integrate under a new holding company.

"The latest conditions put on the table by Honda are unacceptable for Nissan... It was almost an affront," the source said, confirming information reported in Japanese media.

"It needs to be formalised, but basically, it's over."

The source said Nissan was "open" to forming other strategic partnerships within the automobile or technology sectors.

But the company "needs to be extremely creative, and reflect carefully on the synergies involved", they said.

Bloomberg also reported on Thursday that Nissan was looking for a new ally from the US-based tech sector, citing unnamed sources.

Nissan and Honda's intention to join forces -- creating the world's third-largest automaker --- had been seen as a bid to catch up with Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle firms.

Honda's CEO insisted in December that it was not a bailout for Nissan, which last year announced thousands of job cuts after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit.

Nissan said Wednesday it would "establish a direction and make an announcement around mid-February" after reports said the company was walking away from the Honda talks.

Reports in December said Taiwanese electronics behemoth Foxconn had unsuccessfully approached Nissan to buy a majority stake.

It then reportedly asked Renault to sell its 35 percent stake in Nissan -- a pursuit that was put on hold before the merger talks were announced.

The source said Thursday that Nissan's board of directors had agreed to abandon the talks on Tuesday.

Japanese news agency Kyodo meanwhile reported that Nissan's CEO Makoto Uchida met with Honda's chief Toshihiro Mibe in Tokyo on Thursday and conveyed his intention to terminate the merger talks, citing a source close to the matter.

More Stories From World