Honda Pushes Suppliers To Reach Carbon Neutrality By 2050 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:16 PM

Honda Pushes Suppliers to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2050 - Reports

Honda has urged car part suppliers to reach carbon emission neutrality by 2050, Japanese news agency Kyodo cited sources as saying on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Honda has urged car part suppliers to reach carbon emission neutrality by 2050, Japanese news agency Kyodo cited sources as saying on Tuesday.

Under the automaker's long-term decarbonization plan aimed at the entire supply chain, suppliers are asked to slash emissions by an annual 4% from levels seen in 2019.

Honda is reportedly considering helping suppliers meet their emissions targets by sending engineers to factories.

The company promised in April to sell only emissions-free vehicles by 2040 in its three main markets Japan, China and North America, as other companies continue exploring the electric car market.

