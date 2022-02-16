UrduPoint.com

Honduran Court Issues Warrant For Arrest Of Former President Hernandez - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Honduran Court Issues Warrant for Arrest of Former President Hernandez - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The judge in ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez' case, considering the issue of his extradition to the United States, has issued a warrant for his arrest, media reported.

Earlier Tuesday, Honduras' security forces cordoned off Hernandez's home after the United States requested his extradition on corruption charges. The ex-president's defense asked not to arrest Hernandez, since he agreed to cooperate with investigators.

This did not affect the judge's decision to issue the arrest warrant, according to Honduran broadcaster HCH.

Less than three weeks have passed after the ex-president's term ended.

Earlier in February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 53-year-old Hernandez had been blacklisted based on "credible" media reports that alleged his links to drug trafficking. The US government is also accusing the former president of committing or facilitating acts of corruption, as well as using illegal activities in political campaigns.

