MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Presidency of Honduras refuted the United States' accusations against President Juan Orlando Hernandez of alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

"The claim that Pres. Hernandez supposedly accepted drug money from a Geovanny Daniel Fuentes Ramirez, or gave protection or coordination to drug traffickers is 100% false, and appears to be based on lies of confessed criminals who seek revenge or to reduce their sentences," the authority said on Twitter.

On February 5, the New York court received a document filed in the case of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, an alleged Honduran drug-trafficker, which mentioned the involvement of the president and other Honduran officials in drug trafficking.

The presidency issued a statement saying that on the contrary, drug trafficking in the country reduced during the Hernandez tenure.

"This and other opportunistic allegations are contested by the essential fact that during the Hernández Administration, coca trafficking through Honduras fell from 87% to 4% from 2013 to 2019, as recognized by the publications of the Department of State (INCRS) of those years," the authority added.

In recent years, the president has been a target of various complaints issued by the US court accusing Hernandez of drug trafficking and money laundering.