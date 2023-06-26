Open Menu

Honduran President Announces Policing Operations In North Honduras Amid Series Of Killings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) President of Honduras Xiomara Castro on Sunday announced a two-week curfew and policing operations in the northwestern department of Cortes, including military police raids, after a series of deadly armed assaults in the area.

"Within next 24 hours, numerous operations, raids, captures and roadblocks will be initiated, from now on, a curfew between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. is introduced in (the city of) Choloma, curfew will also be introduced from July 4 in San Pedro Sula.

It will last for 15 days with the possibility of extension," Castro tweeted.

On Saturday, at least 21 people, including women and children, were killed in a series of armed assaults in the Valley of Sula. Castro said that people in the area were being terrorized by armed individuals who served for drug dealers. The president urged citizens to cooperate with authorities in the search of those involved in killings, proposing a cash reward to people who help identify and capture the perpetrators.

