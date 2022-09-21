Honduran President Castro Says States Must 'Quit Trying to Destabilize Honduras'

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Honduran President Xiomara Castro said aid during the 77th UN General Assembly on Tuesday that certain countries and multinational corporations must stop trying to destabilize his country.

"I take this tribune to demand respect for us. We want to live in peace. Quit trying to destabilize Honduras and dictate your measures or choosing who we must engage with. Our people are sovereign," Castro said.

Castro criticized the exploitation of her country and people by other states and big multinationals, adding that she considers as unacceptable the current "arbitrary" world order in which some countries are viewed as lesser.

"Those who think are civilized never get tired of invading, waging wars, and speculating financially," Castro said.

Xiomara Castro is the 56t President of Honduras, recently elected by a significant majority of 51%, almost 20 points ahead of her main rival. She succeeded to Juan Orlando Hernandez who assumed power in 2010, one year after the military coup against President Manuel Zelaya.

Castro's government has been vocal against US interventionism in the region and has also shown solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.