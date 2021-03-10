UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduran President Confirms Buying 4.2Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Honduran President Confirms Buying 4.2Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has confirmed purchasing 4.2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"We just finished a meeting with the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and he has sent us the contract, it is signed. We already bought 4.

2 million vaccine doses," Hernandez said, as quoted by his office in a tweet.

The Central American country registered the Russian vaccine through a fast-track procedure on February 25. Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in over 40 countries, with a total population of more than 1.2 billion people. Sputnik V is also the world's second coronavirus vaccine in terms of granted regulatory approvals, surpassed only by the one manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Related Topics

World Russia Orlando February From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 March 2021

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE to launch 10-year strategy for Cultural and Cr ..

10 hours ago

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

11 hours ago

EPA explores role and impact of women in Emirati p ..

11 hours ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.