MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has confirmed purchasing 4.2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"We just finished a meeting with the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and he has sent us the contract, it is signed. We already bought 4.

2 million vaccine doses," Hernandez said, as quoted by his office in a tweet.

The Central American country registered the Russian vaccine through a fast-track procedure on February 25. Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in over 40 countries, with a total population of more than 1.2 billion people. Sputnik V is also the world's second coronavirus vaccine in terms of granted regulatory approvals, surpassed only by the one manufactured by AstraZeneca.