Honduran President Hospitalized With COVID-19 Stable - Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia two days ago, is stable, according to one of his doctors, the presidential office said on Friday.

"The health of President, who was tested positive for #COVID19, has progressed in a satisfactory manner, he is stable and in a 'good overall state,' informed doctor Cesar Aaron Carrasco, one of the medical professionals who look after the leader in the military hospital," the office wrote on Twitter.

Honduras has confirmed a total of 10,739 cases, with the death toll of 343.