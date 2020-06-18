UrduPoint.com
Honduran President Hospitalized With Pneumonia After Contracting COVID-19 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and pneumonia, Francis Contreras, a spokesman for Honduran health agency SINAGER, said on Wednesday.

"Tests showed minor lung infiltrates.

[The president was] diagnosed with pneumonia but he is feeling good," Contreras said at a press conference, as quoted by the TU NOTA news portal, adding that doctors recommended that the leader stay in hospital and prescribed him injections of drugs that are prohibited for home use.

The 51-year-old president said earlier in the day that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. Hernandez added that he would self-isolate and continue working remotely, as he only had mild symptoms.

