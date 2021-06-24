UrduPoint.com
Honduran President Inaugurates Embassy In Jerusalem, Meets Israeli Prime Minister - Office

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Thursday for the opening of the Honduran embassy in Jerusalem, the prime minister's office said announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Thursday for the opening of the Honduran embassy in Jerusalem, the prime minister's office said announced.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met this morning, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The leaders inaugurated the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem," the office tweeted.

The leaders held a private meeting first, then a working one with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Honduran Secretary of State for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Lisandro Rosales Banegas, the Honduran minister of the presidency and the head of the Honduran tax authority. After the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a memorandum of intent dealing with projects in agriculture, health, water resource management and sharing information related to fostering innovation.

"Your arrival to dedicate the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem, the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa and the cooperation agreement that we have just signed, are an additional indicator of the abiding friendship and deep link between the Jewish state, the State of Israel, and the people and nation of Honduras, under your leadership," Bennett said in a statement to the media.

In September 2017, the administration of former US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, then relocated the Washington embassy there from Tel Aviv.Guatemala, Kosovo and Honduras followed suit.

