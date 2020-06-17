UrduPoint.com
Honduran President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Honduran President Says Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Juan Orlando Hernandez, the president of Honduras, has said he was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

"As a president and a responsible citizen, I want to inform you that on the weekend, I started to feel bad, and today I was diagnosed with COVID-19," Hernandez said live on the HCH tv channel.

The president added that he would self-isolate and continue working remotely, as he only had mild symptoms. Hernandez said that his wife tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Honduras has so far confirmed over 9,000 coronavirus cases and 330 related deaths.

