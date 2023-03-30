UrduPoint.com

Honduran President To Pay Official Visit To China - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Honduran President to Pay Official Visit to China - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Honduran President Xiomara Castro will make an official visit to China to conclude agreements between the two countries after Beijing and Tegucigalpa established diplomatic ties last week, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"President Xiomara Castro will soon travel to the People's Republic of China for an official visit to sign mutually beneficial agreements between the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina, in Beijing, with the two officials signing a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries following their meeting.

At the same time, the Honduran Foreign Ministry announced that it had severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Following the announcement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that it was severing diplomatic relations with Honduras and closing its embassy in the Central American country.

