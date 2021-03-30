Honduras Bans Entry From South America to Prevent Spread of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain

Onduras followed Panama's suit and temporarily banned all travelers who have recently visited South America from entering the country amid the spreading Brazilian P1 variant of COVID-19, the national risk management system said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Honduras followed Panama's suit and temporarily banned all travelers who have recently visited South America from entering the country amid the spreading Brazilian P1 variant of COVID-19, the national risk management system said on Tuesday.

"Limiting entry into the country by any ways and means of transport for citizens-non-residents and/or tourists from the United Kingdom and South Africa remains temporarily active. This measure applies to people who visited South America in the last 15 days," the statement, published by the authority on Twitter, said.

All those who arrive in Honduras must present a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate on the border.

In Panama, the ban on visitors from South America will come into force on Wednesday.