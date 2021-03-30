UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduras Bans Entry From South America To Prevent Spread Of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:43 PM

Honduras Bans Entry From South America to Prevent Spread of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain

Onduras followed Panama's suit and temporarily banned all travelers who have recently visited South America from entering the country amid the spreading Brazilian P1 variant of COVID-19, the national risk management system said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Honduras followed Panama's suit and temporarily banned all travelers who have recently visited South America from entering the country amid the spreading Brazilian P1 variant of COVID-19, the national risk management system said on Tuesday.

"Limiting entry into the country by any ways and means of transport for citizens-non-residents and/or tourists from the United Kingdom and South Africa remains temporarily active. This measure applies to people who visited South America in the last 15 days," the statement, published by the authority on Twitter, said.

All those who arrive in Honduras must present a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate on the border.

In Panama, the ban on visitors from South America will come into force on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Twitter United Kingdom Panama South Africa Honduras Border All From

Recent Stories

'We always enjoyed South African pitches'

9 minutes ago

Water sports to be inaugurated soon at Tanda Dam K ..

37 seconds ago

Car lifter gang busted in Sargodha

41 seconds ago

Moscow Is Concerned Over US Potential Failure to W ..

7 minutes ago

China's President Signs Decrees to Amend Hong Kong ..

7 minutes ago

Struggling Papua New Guinea opens emergency Covid- ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.