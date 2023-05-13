UrduPoint.com

Honduras, China Mulling Free Trade Negotiations - Honduran Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 10:00 AM

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Honduras is planning talks to conclude a free trade agreement with China, two months after establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said.

"We will also soon be starting a process of negotiations for a free trade agreement with China, which will also be good news and opportunities for access to our products," Reina announced at a press conference on Friday.

The foreign minister specified that coffee is expected to be the first Honduran product to enter the Chinese market as part of the planned free trade deal, followed by products such as shrimp, tobacco and beef.

At the end of March, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina, in Beijing, with the two officials signing a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the Honduran Foreign Ministry announced that it had severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Following the announcement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that it was severing diplomatic relations with Honduras and closing its embassy in the Central American country.

