Honduras Decides to Establish Diplomatic Ties With China With No Preconditions - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Honduras decided to establish official diplomatic ties with China based on the one-China principle with no preconditions, cutting its official relations with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"Establishing diplomatic ties with China is a political decision made by Honduras on the basis of the one-China principle and based on no preconditions. China highly appreciates the decision of Honduras," Mao told a briefing, adding that diplomatic relations "are not a bargaining chip."

The diplomat stated that the two countries would now develop diplomatic ties, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, with Beijing contributing to Honduras' economic and social development as well as "the well-being of the local people."

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina, in Beijing, with the two officials signing a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries following their meeting.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry announced shortly after that it had severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The ministry said that Honduras recognizes that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government. Following the announcement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that it was severing diplomatic relations with Honduras and closing its embassy in the Central American country.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. To date, Taiwan is recognized by 13 countries.