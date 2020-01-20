Honduras Designates Hezbollah as Terror Organization - Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Honduras has officially declared Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah a terrorist organization, Deputy Security Minister Luis Suazo said on Monday.

"To designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization and include it into the list of persons and groups linked to conducting and funding terror attacks," Suazo said, commenting on the results of a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council, as quoted by Honduras' Proceso Digital outlet.

The list will be compiled under another resolution adopted at the Monday's meeting.

Hezbollah is labeled as a terror organization in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom and a range of other countries.