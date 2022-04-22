Honduras Extradites Former President to US on Drug Trafficking Charges - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Honduras has handed over former president Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado to the US Drug Enforcement Administrator (DEA) for extradition to the United States, where he will face trial on drug trafficking charges, Honduran media reported on Thursday.

The Supreme Court of Honduras approved Hernandez's extradition to the US on drug trafficking charges in March.

The former president was transferred into custody of DEA agents at the Hernan Acosta Mejia airbase, from where he will be transported to the US, according to El Heraldo newspaper.

Hernandez will be delivered to New York, where the Southern District court is hearing the case about his alleged ties to drug traffickers.

On February 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Hernandez had been included in a list of corrupt and undemocratic actors. Later, the Honduran authorities received an official request from the US to arrest the ex-president for extradition.

The US government is accusing the former Honduran president of conspiracy to import drugs and for production, distribution and possession of drugs.